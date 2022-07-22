Inflation to spark RBI's rate hike action instead of rupee, here's why

The weak rupee is not likely to persuade RBI in hiking the repo rate in the upcoming monetary policy. Instead, it would be inflation which has stayed above RBI's comfort zone since January this year. RBI has taken an aggressive approach to tame inflation and raised the key rate by 90 basis points in the last two months. It needs to be noted that RBI is an inflation trajectory central bank and policy outcomes depend on the movement of a consumer price index.

