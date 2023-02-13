Inflation-linked road toll rate hike to be modest in FY24: Report
The strong growth in toll collections in FY2023 was driven by a healthy toll rate increase on the back of high inflation as well as improved economic activity.
New Delhi: The inflation-linked toll hike should be relatively modest at 2-5% in FY24 as compared to 8.7-14.6% in FY23, Icra said on Monday.The rating agency has revised the outlook on the toll road sector to stable from positive for FY24.
