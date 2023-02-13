Inflation-linked road toll rate hike to be modest in FY24: Report

New Delhi: The inflation-linked toll hike should be relatively modest at 2-5% in FY24 as compared to 8.7-14.6% in FY23, Icra said on Monday.The rating agency has revised the outlook on the toll road sector to stable from positive for FY24.

“In the backdrop of easing WPI inflation to 4.95% in December 2022 and an expected WPI inflation of sub-2% in March 2023, the inflation-linked toll hike should be relatively modest at 2-5% in FY2024 compared to the 8.7-14.6% toll rate hike in FY23," the rating agency said in a report.

The change in outlook to stable primarily reflects the expected moderation in toll collection growth to 6-9% in FY2024, compared to a stellar 17-20% growth witnessed in FY2023.

The strong growth in toll collections in FY2023 was driven by a healthy toll rate increase on the back of high inflation as well as improved economic activity.

“The traffic volumes have a strong correlation with the gross value added (GVA) of construction, mining and manufacturing (CMM), as around 65% of the freight traffic is dependent on these sectors. The growth in CMM is estimated to be 5-7% for FY2024 and is likely to result in 4-5% growth in the overall traffic volumes," said Icra report.

“Toll rates for projects which are linked to December WPI would witness a 5 per cent growth while the toll rates for projects linked to March WPI will witness a sub-2 per cent growth. Consequently, the toll collection growth in FY2024 is estimated at 6-9 per cent, primarily supported by 4 per cent-5 per cent growth in traffic," Vinay Kumar G, Sector Head, Corporate Ratings said.

Despite the moderation in toll collection growth, lower outflow towards O&M and major-maintenance expense on account of the recent moderation in key commodity prices, especially bitumen and steel, should support the debt coverage metrics for BOT toll road assets, he added.

Commenting on the recent budget, he said, “Gross budgetary support to the Road Ministry increased significantly by 25% to Rs. 2.59 trillion in FY2024 BE from Rs. 2.06 trillion in FY2023 RE to meet the completion targets for the Bharatmala and the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).“

This should support the increased road execution target of 14,500 km against 12,000 km in FY2023. However, the budget remained silent on the awarding target for FY2024, considering the slow pace of awards expected for Q4 FY2024 with the General Elections slotted for May 2024. Further, the monetisation target of ₹350 billion appears ambitious, despite the strong appetite for operational road assets, he added.