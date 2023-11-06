Instagram influencer Zervaan Bunshah's rant against a new flavour of ‘Lays Masala Magic’ went viral, prompting the Pepsico-owned snack maker, as well as its rival brand Bingo to respond. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bunshah, in his video, marked his angst over the new flavour of Lays Masala Magic, which according to him was “sweet". He demanded the potato chips producer to bring back the flavour of Lays Masala Magic as it existed since several years.

"What have you done to my Magic Masala? The magic is no longer there .. now it is meetha (sweet) masala. This is the worst thing you could have possibly done…Normally we creators promote stuff, I'm demoting this," he said, in a clip shared on his Instagram handle on October 30.

After the video went viral garnering millions of views, Lays reached out to Bunshah via direct message on his Instagram account, as per the claim made by the influencer.

Bunshah shared a screenshot, which purportedly shows a message he received from Lays. "Hello! We understand that India's Magic Masala has been your favorite, and you want the magic back. This pack was a limited edition and we intend to add more joy to the lives of our consumers. So, don't worry, we have your back! India's Magic Masala is coming back," the message stated.

Bingo, however, also jumped into the scene by releasing a video on its Instagram account. In the clip, a person could be seen requesting Bunshah to share his residential address, so that the company could send him a truck full of “spicy" chips of Bingo.

“Dear Mr Bunshah, we came across your Instagram reel video. In that reel video, you were angry because your masala chips were sweet and not spicy! It was really heartbreaking for all of us at Bingo. Therefore, as a token of love, we have packed a truck full of Bingo Hashtags Spicy Masala! Just for you! We promise that each and every chip is spicy and not sweet. Just DM us your address and this truck full of spicy masala chips will be at your doorstep," the person could be heard as saying.

