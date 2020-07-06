Influencer economics set for big disruption

TikTok influencers charged a tenth of what an Instagram influencer would with the same following, said Ayush Choudhary, founder, DForDelhi, a hyperlocal discovery portal. When the creators move to new platforms, they aren’t suddenly going to adopt the rate lists for those platforms and brands could capitalise on this. Influencers had also taken a hit to their revenue already, because of brands reducing their advertising budgets because of the pandemic. “The competition is not just the TikTok ban, but it is also lack of work," said Sharma. There’s been a democratization of content across platforms recently, which makes it easier for TikTok influencers to adapt to new platforms, he said.