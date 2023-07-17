Maggi noodles for ₹193 at the airport? internet believe it’s justified, here’s why2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Social media influencer Sejal Sud was shocked to find that a 70g pouch of Maggi noodles cost her ₹193 at the airport, compared to the usual price of ₹14. Twitter users explained the high price was due to expensive airport space rental and other costs.
Social media influencer Sejal Sud was astonished to see that the Maggi she bought at the airport had cost her ₹193. For the uninitiated, a 70g pouch of the instant noodles costs around ₹14.
