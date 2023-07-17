Social media influencer Sejal Sud was astonished to see that the Maggi she bought at the airport had cost her ₹193. For the uninitiated, a 70g pouch of the instant noodles costs around ₹14.

Sejal shared a screenshot of the bill on Twitter while expressing her surprise. “I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport. And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price," she wrote.

One of the Twitter users was quick to explain why she had to pay so much as to sell Maggi in the airport “it costs a lot of money". “…the cafe which sells maggi needs to pay huge deposit to setup that place, pay huge rent and also some part of revenue to the airport. And on top of that the pay the staff who make maggie and get some profit for their investment. Similar thing happens in 5 star hotels. So next time you go to airport, take a tiffin box from home if the company doesn’t pay for your TA/DA (sic)," the user wrote.

Another user advised, “Next Time Onwards Pl Take Maggie Cuppa Noodles From Reliance Smart & Proceed To Airport.. Se Ben .. Even Water Bottles Cost 100/- So Better U Can Use Drinking Water Stations inside Airport ..(sic)"

“Airport space rental is crazy expensive, Yaar! You can't just put up a thela in the airport, right?

Anyway, the good thing is that your hunger demand and Maggi supply got matched in a free market economy (sic)," came from another user.

Another user tried to justify the high price by saying, “you go to an expensive Bar , a beer would cost u more than a theka ..much much more but there is a demand , same with expensive hotels and Restaurants ...popcorn in PVR as compared to popcorn in a standard shop or made at home..again astronomical difference ..sme logic (sic)."

According to one of the users, IndiGo sells Maggi for ₹250 and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) should put a cap on the rates for consumers. However, another user thought the government had nothing to do with it. “Don't buy it, if you think it's expensive. Govt has no business capping prices," the user wrote.

