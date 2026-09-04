Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj detained after 'bragging' he 'cracked the skull' of CJP protester's father

Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who boasted of assaulting a student's father during a protest at Jantar Mantar, was detained in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Police confirmed to news agency PTI. Bhardwaj had been on the run ever since the Delhi Police assured the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) that they would arrest him within 72 hours.

Bhardwaj is accused of attacking Nishu Azad's father, Sanjay Azad, during a CJP protest in July. After the alleged attack, Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a 'Kattar Hindu (hardline Hindu)', admitted to 'cracking the skull' of Sanjay in a podcast and bragged about escaping jail.

What did Swatantra Bhardwaj say about the attack? In the video, Bhardwaj is heard speaking about his attack on Kumar.

"I cracked the skull of Nishu's father. Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches. The man was being taken away in an ambulance in serious condition. His daughter was standing outside the police station and saying that she would die by suicide if her father didn't get justice. But I was not even jailed. The world should know this. I was out and about through the night," Bhardwaj is heard saying in the video.

The video swiftly went viral, prompting protests by the CJP in the national capital, which demanded strict action against Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj later claimed he acted in self-defence As the clip became a political flashpoint and fuelled public anger, the 21-year-old made fresh claims in a recent podcast and asserted that he had acted in self-defence.

"Had I not acted in self-defence, the mob could have beaten me to death, or I could have lost my life."

He said he had video evidence to prove that he did not attempt to attack the protesters.

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"I have video evidence to prove it. I was surrounded by 10-15 people. When I took action in self-defence, they sustained head injuries. According to the Delhi Police medical report, they did not suffer any serious injuries. I am co-operating with the ongoing investigation," he said.

Who is Nishu Azad? Nishu Azad is a student activist associated with the CJP who came into the public eye after her father was allegedly assaulted during a protest near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Nishu's father, Sanjay Azad, suffered head injuries during a clash at Jantar Mantar.

Nishu came into the spotlight during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in June 2026. She attracted attention after videos showed her distributing food as part of a symbolic protest.

Nishu later protested outside the Parliament Street Police Station alongside political leaders such as Chandra Shekhar Aazad, demanding strict legal action. She has reportedly faced severe online harassment, abuse and rape threats from supporters of the accused.