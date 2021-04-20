Influencers amplify SOS calls on social media as covid cases mount

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Masoom Minawala, with one million Instagram follower count, has been sharing critical information often personally verified by her through Stories. “My team and I are concentrated on our goal to help as many people using our ability to connect over one million people on my Instagram handle in a situation which is so grave and hopeless. While access to resources is all over the internet but our aim is to provide verified information. Whatever I’m posting online has been verified over calls and WhatsApp. At this point, it is critical to be a responsible internet user," Minawala said.