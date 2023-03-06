Respiratory illness caused by the influenza subtype H3N2 is currently causing a surge in hospitalizations. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), about half of all severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and outpatient influenza-like illnesses currently are caused by the H3N2 influenza subtype. Additionally, the data shows that H3N2 appears to cause more hospitalizations than other influenza subtypes. Here is a deeper look at the symptoms and precautions caused by the virus.

What are tops symptoms of H3N2?

Symptoms of the H3N2 subtype include fever, cough, breathlessness, wheezing, and clinical signs of pneumonia. ICMR reports that out of hospitalized SARI patients with H3N2, 92% suffer from fever, 86% from cough, and 27% from breathlessness. In some cases, patients may require oxygen or ICU care.

What are the precautionary measures?

To prevent catching the virus, it is important to follow basic COVID protocols, such as washing hands regularly, wearing masks if symptomatic, avoiding crowded places, covering your mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, and avoiding touching your eyes and nose. Additionally, it is important to take paracetamol for fever and body aches, and to avoid shaking hands or using other contact greetings, spitting in public, taking antibiotics or other medicines without consulting a doctor, and eating together sitting close to others.

How do you know it is not COVID?

It can be difficult to differentiate between COVID-19 and flu caused by H3N2 without a test. Both illnesses share some symptoms, such as fever, cough, and body aches.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dangs Lab, said that H3N2 Influenza cases are being reported more in comparison to H1N1.

He said, "In the past few weeks, we've gotten more than a few 100 tests out of which a lot of them are positive for H3N2. But it's interesting to see that we are getting less H1N1 positive."