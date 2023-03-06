Influenza H3N2: How to identify if you caught the virus? 5 top symptoms2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 07:50 PM IST
- Top symptoms of Influenza sub-type H3N2 are fever, cough, breathlessness etc
Respiratory illness caused by the influenza subtype H3N2 is currently causing a surge in hospitalizations. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), about half of all severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and outpatient influenza-like illnesses currently are caused by the H3N2 influenza subtype. Additionally, the data shows that H3N2 appears to cause more hospitalizations than other influenza subtypes. Here is a deeper look at the symptoms and precautions caused by the virus.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×