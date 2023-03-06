Influenza H3N2: How to identify if you caught the virus? 5 top symptoms

fever

relentless coughing

breathlessness

wheezing

clinical signs of pneumonia

What are the precautionary measures?

To prevent catching the virus, it is important to follow basic COVID protocols, such as washing hands regularly, wearing masks if symptomatic, avoiding crowded places, covering your mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, and avoiding touching your eyes and nose. Additionally, it is important to take paracetamol for fever and body aches, and to avoid shaking hands or using other contact greetings, spitting in public, taking antibiotics or other medicines without consulting a doctor, and eating together sitting close to others.