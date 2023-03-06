Influenza H3N2 rise in Delhi leads to 25% surge in anti-allergy medicines' sales: Report1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 09:11 PM IST
- The sale of anti-allergy medicines surged by 35 percent, while different kinds of cough syrups' sale rose by over 25 percent in past 45 days, says the report.
Amid the rise in influenza A (H3N2) cases in the country, reports arrived that there has been a rise in the sale of medicines, including bronchial cough syrups, anti-allergy medicines and paracetamol tablets by 25 percent in the national capital.
