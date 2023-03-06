Amid the rise in influenza A (H3N2) cases in the country, reports arrived that there has been a rise in the sale of medicines, including bronchial cough syrups, anti-allergy medicines and paracetamol tablets by 25 percent in the national capital.

According to a report, published by Times of India, the sale of anti-allergy medicines surged by 35 percent, while different kinds of cough syrups' sale rose by over 25 percent in past 45 days.

Retail Distribution Chemists' Association's (RDCA) general secretary (North-East Zone) – Basant Goel – has confirmed this development, adding most of the cough syrups sold were for the treatment of allergic bronchitis. Similar opinions were shared by RDCA's east-zone president Vishnu Dua.

ALSO READ: New Covid like virus infecting people: Check symptoms, treatment, other details

What is influenza A (H3N2)?

Influenza A virus subtype H3N2 is a subtype of viruses that causes influenza.

H3N2 symptoms:

Fever, respiratory symptoms like cough and runny nose, body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea, are some of the common symptoms of the H3N2 virus.

Treatment and prevention:

An expert told Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication that children and adults with H3N2 Virus can be treated with Oseltamivir, zanamivir, peramivir, and baloxavir, but it is important to take advice from a physician.

With agency inputs.