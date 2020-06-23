Home >News >India >Info Edge board approves raising up to Rs1,875 crore through QIP
.
.

Info Edge board approves raising up to Rs1,875 crore through QIP

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2020, 09:24 AM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • Only Kotak Mahindra Bank and JM Financial have managed to raise funds through the QIP route since covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown brought all economic activities to a grinding halt in March

MUMBAI: Info Edge (India) Ltd, the parent of recruitment portal Naukri.com, late on Monday approved a plan to raise funds via a so-called qualified institutional placement offering (QIP).

In a stock exchange filing, the company said its board has approved raising up to 1,875 crore through a QIP.

QIP is a tool used by listed companies to sell shares or other securities, which are convertible into stocks, to qualified institutional buyers such as mutual funds and insurance companies.

Only two companies have managed to raise funds through the QIP route since covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown brought all economic activities to a grinding halt in the country in March.

In May, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd raised 7,442 crore by selling shares to institutional investors including Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management CoLtd.

JM Financial Ltd raised 770 crore through a QIP, earlier in June.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
For Q4 FY20, pre covid-19 growth was 13%, the lockdown had slowed down the growth to 0%, leading to a shortfall of collection of ₹40-44 crore.

As coronavirus takes a toll on growth, outlook turns hazy for Info Edge

2 min read . 04 Jun 2020
Photo: Mint

JM Financial launches QIP to raise $100 mn

1 min read . 09 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout