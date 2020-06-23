Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Info Edge board approves raising up to Rs1,875 crore through QIP
.

Info Edge board approves raising up to Rs1,875 crore through QIP

1 min read . 09:24 AM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • Only Kotak Mahindra Bank and JM Financial have managed to raise funds through the QIP route since covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown brought all economic activities to a grinding halt in March

MUMBAI: Info Edge (India) Ltd, the parent of recruitment portal Naukri.com, late on Monday approved a plan to raise funds via a so-called qualified institutional placement offering (QIP).

MUMBAI: Info Edge (India) Ltd, the parent of recruitment portal Naukri.com, late on Monday approved a plan to raise funds via a so-called qualified institutional placement offering (QIP).

In a stock exchange filing, the company said its board has approved raising up to 1,875 crore through a QIP.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said its board has approved raising up to 1,875 crore through a QIP.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

QIP is a tool used by listed companies to sell shares or other securities, which are convertible into stocks, to qualified institutional buyers such as mutual funds and insurance companies.

Only two companies have managed to raise funds through the QIP route since covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown brought all economic activities to a grinding halt in the country in March.

In May, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd raised 7,442 crore by selling shares to institutional investors including Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management CoLtd.

JM Financial Ltd raised 770 crore through a QIP, earlier in June.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated