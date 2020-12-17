Info Edge Ventures raises 375 cr from Temasek

BENGALURU: Info Edge Ventures has raised ₹375 crore from Singapore’s Temasek, about 50% of its ₹750 crore early-stage venture capital fund, backed by Info Edge (India) Ltd .

The fund, which was launched in January, focuses on investments in early-stage technology startups in India.

Also Read: Finally, good news on white-collar jobs

Temasek will make the investment through its subsidiary MacRitchie Investments Pte. Ltd.

The fund has already invested in nine early-stage startups in e-commerce, digital media, fintech, edtech, healthtech, gaming, and SaaS. The startups are DotPe, Bulbul, Qyuki, Fanclash, Truemeds, Rusk Media, FirstHive, Polymerize, and Udayy.

“…We have a deep and long-standing relationship with Temasek, having partnered with them at Info Edge, as well as for investments such as Policybazaar and Zomato. We share a common vision and values and we look forward to backing great entrepreneurs in India together," said Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman, Info Edge.

In addition to backing startup unicorns such as Zomato and Policybazaar as the first institutional investor, the Info Edge Ventures team in its earlier avatar had also invested in companies including business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform Shopkirana and Bijnis, logistics SaaS firm Shipsy, Ustraa, a D2C men’s grooming brand, and others.

"This decade shall be an exciting time for startups as the pace of technology adoption increases dramatically in India. We look forward to partnering with talented founders and like-minded investors to create world class businesses," said Amit Behl, Partner, Info Edge Ventures.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via