A year ago, on 25 March 2020, India went into a hard lockdown to combat a deadly virus, shutting down anything that involved people coming together and upturning the idea of human interaction as we know it. Over the last year, external, physical dimensions of life have been progressively opening up.

One dimension that has been the slowest to open up has been workplaces. But the trajectory has been rising in an almost secular fashion, shows Google mobility data for India.

The GIF shows the deviation of footfalls in Indian workplaces from their normal levels. In April, when there was a hard lockdown, footfalls in workplaces fell 62% from their baseline (normal) levels. They have been gradually recovering. This month, they have been only 13% below their normal levels.

