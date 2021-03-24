Subscribe
Home >News >India >Infographic of the Day: After the lockdown, India goes back to office

Infographic of the Day: After the lockdown, India goes back to office

Footfalls in workplaces are gradually recovering
1 min read . 06:08 PM IST howindialives.com

  • Footfalls in Indian workplaces are now down only 11% from their pre-pandemic normal, shows Google Mobility data

A year ago, on 25 March 2020, India went into a hard lockdown to combat a deadly virus, shutting down anything that involved people coming together and upturning the idea of human interaction as we know it. Over the last year, external, physical dimensions of life have been progressively opening up.

One dimension that has been the slowest to open up has been workplaces. But the trajectory has been rising in an almost secular fashion, shows Google mobility data for India.

View Full Image
People getting back to offices
Click on the image to enlarge

The GIF shows the deviation of footfalls in Indian workplaces from their normal levels. In April, when there was a hard lockdown, footfalls in workplaces fell 62% from their baseline (normal) levels. They have been gradually recovering. This month, they have been only 13% below their normal levels.

