Infographic of the Day: After the lockdown, India goes back to office

A year ago, on 25 March 2020, India went into a hard lockdown to combat a deadly virus, shutting down anything that involved people coming together and upturning the idea of human interaction as we know it. Over the last year, external, physical dimensions of life have been progressively opening up.

View Full Image People getting back to offices Click on the image to enlarge

The GIF shows the deviation of footfalls in Indian workplaces from their normal levels. In April, when there was a hard lockdown, footfalls in workplaces fell 62% from their baseline (normal) levels. They have been gradually recovering. This month, they have been only 13% below their normal levels.

