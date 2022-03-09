Informal BNPL: Higher credit, shorter repayment period key trends

While NPAs for the organised sector are known and easy to measure, there is hardly any data on NPAs in informal BNPL. The report brings out an estimate of NPAs in informal BNPL, pegging them at 4% for medium businesses, 5% for small businesses and 8.2 % for micro businesses. Higher NPAs in micro businesses are due to small size of credit transactions. Shop owners, many times have a laid back attitude when it comes to collection of small credit, which later leads to NPAs.

