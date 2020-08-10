New Delhi: India is mulling setting up a dedicated financial institution solely for financing manufacturing activities, said two people aware of the development.

This was discussed at an informal Group of Ministers (GoM) on manufacturing in the backdrop of the union government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India strategy.

This also comes at a time when India’s public procurement rulebook is being rewritten for compulsory purchase preference to local suppliers. India is trying to become an integral part of global supply chains, as firms look to move production lines out of China following the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan.

“Banks are currently not equipped to finance manufacturing. Manufacturing requires long tenure loans. The issue has been discussed," said a government official cited above requesting anonymity.

After announcing a ₹20 trillion stimulus, comprising 10% of India's gross domestic product, the union government is readying urgent steps to stimulate the economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his vision for a self reliant India on 12 May with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlining a number of steps to help domestic industry recover from the lockdown as well as attract foreign investors.

“The informal GoM has been set up to boost manufacturing in India. This requires fixing issues regarding labour laws, financing and technology. The major issue is financing. As compared to India, China provides financing for manufacturing for interest rates as low as 1%. The issue is under consideration," said a second government official cited above, who also didn’t want to be named.

A finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment on Mint’s queries emailed on Sunday.

There is an urgent case for promoting domestic manufacturing at a time of India restricting companies from countries with a shared land border from participating in bids for government procurement without approval from competent authorities.

In a wider decoupling exercise, firms defined as Class-I local suppliers, having local content of ‘equal to or more than 50%’, will be the only ones eligible to bid for contracts that have a sufficient domestic capacity. For international tenders, if the lowest bidder (L1) is a Class-I local supplier, the full contract quantity will be awarded to it. In case the L1 bid is not a Class-I local supplier, only half of the order quantity shall be placed with the bidder. Then, if the lowest bidder among the Class-I local supplier matches the L1 price or falls within its range, the remaining 50% of the contract will be awarded to the domestic firm.

As part of its strategy of compulsory purchase preference to local suppliers, India has also set up a standing committee headed by the secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, to ensure enforcement of the strategy.

As part of its economic squeeze on China, India has also imposed restrictions on imports of colour television sets after barring Chinese apps and cancelling railway, road and electricity smart meter tenders secured by Chinese firms. Also, the Chinese smartphone handset maker Vivo has pulled out as the title sponsor for this year’ Indian Premier League. Chinese language has also been removed from the curriculum of Indian schools and the government is set to review the status of Confucious Institutes aimed at popularizing Chinese in India.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via