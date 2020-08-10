India mulls setting up dedicated financial institution for manufacturing

In a wider decoupling exercise, firms defined as Class-I local suppliers, having local content of ‘equal to or more than 50%’, will be the only ones eligible to bid for contracts that have a sufficient domestic capacity. For international tenders, if the lowest bidder (L1) is a Class-I local supplier, the full contract quantity will be awarded to it. In case the L1 bid is not a Class-I local supplier, only half of the order quantity shall be placed with the bidder. Then, if the lowest bidder among the Class-I local supplier matches the L1 price or falls within its range, the remaining 50% of the contract will be awarded to the domestic firm.