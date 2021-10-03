The number of unorganised workers registered on the e-Shram portal has crossed 2.5 crore, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Sunday. The e-Shram portal was inaugurated on August 26, 2021, as the first-ever national database of unorganised workers including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers.

Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav informed that the fourth week since the launch of e-Shram portal was marked by a galloping registration of unorganised workers, crossing over 1.71 crore. The fifth week saw more than 2.51 crore workers in total get registered on this portal, he added.

An estimated 38 crore workers are engaged in the unorganised sector and employment, as per the Economic Survey, 2019-20.

Earlier today, Yadav flagged off the field work of the Area Frame Establishment Survey (AFES) at Shram Bureau Bhawan, Chandigarh on the occasion of 101st Foundation Day of Labour Bureau. Yadav said that following the motto of “Mehnat Ko Samman, Adhikar Ek Saman", the central government is focused on the welfare of workers through evidence-based policy making.

During the event, he mentioned that data on all aspects of labour is crucial and scientifically collected data is bedrock for any evidence-based policy making. With the increasing importance of data in the time to come coupled with the fact that India is a labour abundant nation, a dedicated organisation for labour and price statistics like the Labour Bureau merits strengthening and full support, the Labour Minister said.

Yadav also held discussions with the state labour ministers, labour secretaries and commissioners of states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and union territories of Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regarding progress with respect to registration of unorganised workers under e-Shram portal. The meeting also focussed on preparedness of states and UTs on implementation of various schemes and reforms.

The Union minister also distributed e-Shram cards to unorganised workers and presented approval letters under ESIC Covid Relief Scheme to the dependents of the people who lost their lives due to the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

