India's top three IT companies displayed significant drops in new hiring this fiscal year amid weak numbers and global economic conditions like banking crises in the United States and Europe. Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tata Consultancy Services saw an almost 65% drop in hiring as the companies hired 68,886 in the fiscal year 2023, compared to 1.97 lakhs last year.

The crises were particularly visible during the last quarter of the fiscal year when the banking crises in the US and Europe surfaced. The IT companies witnessed a 98.7% drop in hiring during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

The dismal hiring numbers came in the backdrop of significant attrition rates in IT companies during the year. In the March quarter, Infosys’s attrition rate fell to 20.9%, a decrease from 24.3% in the preceding three months, while HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services’ attrition rates dropped to 19.5% and 20.1%, respectively.

The analyst is expecting the attrition rates to improve after the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

“Indian IT and business process outsourcing market attrition are set to reduce from FY23’s 20-22% to 16-17% over the first two-quarters of this fiscal. Global IT markets’ weakness will reflect in reduced hiring in FY24. This slowdown of hiring started from November 2020 onwards and will continue till September 2023," said Saran Balasundaram, founder of HanDigital, a tech recruitment firm.

The IT industry witnessed high rates of staff turnover as businesses sought employees from one another, given the increased demand for digital services during the pandemic and lockdowns. Nevertheless, the hiring frenzy has been dampened in recent quarters by the reduction in recruitment and job losses at international corporations, resulting from economic stagnation and geopolitical challenges.