Infosys and THESE 2 top Indian IT companies saw 65% drop in hiring during FY231 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 08:08 PM IST
- The hiring crises in IT companies were particularly visible during the last quarter of the fiscal year when the banking crises in the US and Europe surfaced
India's top three IT companies displayed significant drops in new hiring this fiscal year amid weak numbers and global economic conditions like banking crises in the United States and Europe. Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tata Consultancy Services saw an almost 65% drop in hiring as the companies hired 68,886 in the fiscal year 2023, compared to 1.97 lakhs last year.
