Infosys founders Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty opt out of Karnataka caste survey, say ‘not backward’

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, author Sudha Murty, have chosen not to participate in the ongoing Social and Educational Survey conducted by the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission. Officials said that when enumerators visited their residence, the couple reportedly told them: “We don’t want the survey conducted at our home.” They added that they do not belong to any backward community and therefore do not see the need to take part in a government exercise meant for such groups.

Did Sudha Murty submit any official statement? Yes, according to an India Today report, Sudha Murty is said to have written and signed a statement on the survey form, declaring that the survey held no relevance or use for the government in their case. The couple also submitted a self-declaration letter opting out of the process.

What did officials say about their decision? Reacting to the couple’s decision, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said: “We don’t force anybody to participate in the survey. It’s on a volunteer basis.”

What did the Karnataka High Court say? The Karnataka High Court, in an interim order, directed the state government to publicly announce that the socio-economic and education survey is not mandatory.

The court also ruled that: Surveyors cannot insist on details from residents.