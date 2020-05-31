Infosys CEO compensation up 27%, says covid-19 may impact bottomline, dividend

The Bengaluru-based company said that the covid-19 crisis could hit its business as some of its verticals are highly exposed to the impact of the pandemic. “Any future global economic uncertainty, arising out of various factors including the covid-19 pandemic impacting the financial services industry, retail, consumer goods, energy and manufacturing on which we depend for a substantial portion of our annual revenues, may result in the reduction, postponement or consolidation of IT spending, contract terminations, deferrals of projects or delays in purchases by our clients," the company said.