Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan broke his silence on Thursday amid furore over an SC/ST atrocities case. The businessman was booked alongside 17 others earlier this week — with the Karnataka High Court staying the investigation and court proceedings on Wednesday. Gopalakrishnan insists that the law was being “misused to make false allegations” against him.

‘False allegations’ “I have always believed in fairness, justice, and treating everyone with respect, regardless of their background. I am deeply saddened that a law meant to protect marginalized communities has been misused to make false allegations against me," he insisted.

What is the case? The case was registered after former Indian Institute of Science professor Sanna Durgappa flagged certain incidents between 2010 and 2020. He said that he had been framed in a fake honey trap case and subsequently dismissed from service. He also claimed that he had been abused with casteist remarks as he belonged to the tribal Bovi community.

Gopalakrishnan — who serves as a member of the IISc Board of Trustees — was consequently booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act alongside 17 faculty members including current director Govindan Rangarajan. Former IISc Director and noted biochemist P Balaram was also named in the case alongside Sridhar Warrier, Sandhya Vishwswaraih and others.

“I have been associated with IISc as Chairman of the Council since 2022, while the alleged incidents date back to 2014. IISc has clear policies for fair and transparent investigations, which are within the purview of the executive management,” Gopalakrishnan said.

The case was registered at the Sadashiva Nagar police station in Bengaluru based on the directions of the 71st city civil and session court and remains in Court. The Infosys co-founder however reiterated his faith in the judiciary and voiced hope that “justice would prevail”.

What has the court said? Justice SR Krishna Kumar granted a stay on Wednesday.

"Accepting the reasons stated in the application duly filed along with memorandum of facts, I.A.No.1/2025 is allowed. Accordingly, production of original/certified copy of Annexure-CC is dispensed with for the present," the court said.

"In the meanwhile, all further proceedings/investigation in crime number 17/2025 of Sadashivanagara police station and all further proceedings in PCR Number 1/2025 on the file of LXX Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge and Special Judge, Benglauru insofar as the petitioners are concerned, are hereby stayed till the next date of hearing," the court maintained.