Infosys fixes several glitches in income tax portal, to resolve the rest soon

NEW DELHI : Infosys has fixed several glitches noticed initially in the new income tax e-filing portal and is committed to resolving the rest at the earliest, chief operating officer and whole time director U.B. Pravin Rao has said.

Infosys said in response to an emailed query from Mint that Rao addressed the matter related to the new income tax portal at the 40th annual general meeting of the company on Saturday. Rao told Infosys shareholders that the company was working to resolve the concerns that users have noticed while using the portal-- www.incometax.gov.in.

“Over the last week, several of the technology glitches which impacted the performance and stability have been addressed and as a result, we have observed lakhs of daily users in the portal. Close to one lakh income tax returns have been filed so far," Rao said in his address to shareholders. Mint has seen a recording of the address to shareholders.

Infosys is the developer of the portal—www.incometax.gov.in—which was expected to be a game changer in taxpayer facilitation and in quick income tax return processing. However, many users pointed out that they could not access the portal when it was launched on 7 June.

“We are deeply concerned about the initial concerns the new e-filing portal has caused the users and are committed to resolving all the issues at the earliest," Rao said. He also said that the company’s project team was working to ensure seamless experience for the portal users.

The assurance from Infosys, which developed the project, comes ahead of a meeting that finance ministry has called on Tuesday with Infosys. The ministry pointed out last week that the new tax filing portal has been fraught with several glitches.

“We look forward to working closely with all the stake holders over the next few weeks to ensure that all inputs and feedback are reviewed and addressed towards the objective of delivering enhanced functionality and seamless user experience," Rao said.

The income tax department seeks to offer enhanced and intuitive user experience to taxpayers and is in the process of launching a mobile application soon. The new e-filing portal was developed on mission mode as part of the administration’s e-governance plan. (ends)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.