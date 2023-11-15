Infosys founder Narayana Murthy says, show respect and pay our school teachers better
NR Narayana Murthy calls for spending $1 billion a year to train school teachers in India by 10,000 retired accomplished teachers.
Calling for an enhanced focus on the development of teachers in India, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, on Wednesday, called for spending $ 1 billion a year to train school teachers by 10,000 retired highly accomplished teachers. He also stressed upon the need to increase the pay scale of teachers and researchers in India, reported PTI.