Infosys founder Narayana Murthi and wife and author Sudha Murthy donated a golden abhisheka Shankam (ritual utensil) to Sri Varu Temple at Tirumala on Monday.

Other than being in the news for their mega tech firm, the couple remains in the news for their act of generosity and social work. The ritual utensil was handed over to TTD EO Dharma Reddy. Sudha Murty was the former TTD Trust Board member and former Infosys Foundation chairperson. The couple donated a golden conch and a tortoise to the Lord Balaji temple. According to media reports, the gold donations are said to be 2 kilograms.

The Venkateswara Alayala Nirmanam Trust (SRIVANI Trust) run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), received a donation of ₹880 crore from devotees who donated at least ₹10,000 in the past five years, reported PTI referring to an official on Sunday.

As per the procedure, for every donation of ₹10,000, TTD offers a ‘VIP Break Darshan’, which ensures that the donors visit the deity early in the morning. On the other hand, other devotees have to wait for long in the queue, Sarvadarshanam queue.

"Linking of one-time VIP Break Darshan to the donor who donates ₹10,000 (one person) to the Trust has fetched nearly ₹880 crores to the Trust besides curbing middlemen menace," said the temple body's executive officer (EO) A V Dharma Reddy in a press release.

About SRIVANI Trust

The trust was founded in 2018, and is dedicated for the construction and maintenanace of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples across India. The trust also works for providing amenities to perform rituals, functions and festivals. SRIVANI also works to fulfil the objective of renovating, protecting, preserving and maintaining gopurams (monumental temple towers) among other such works.

Since 2019, more than nine lakh devotees availed the facility through SRIVANI Trust. Tirumala is a sacred destination for the devotees of Lord Balaji. Hence,, more than one lakh pilgrims descend on the hill town on a daily basis. This is the main reason why, none of them can extend their accomation service, provided by TTD, for more than 24 hours, said Dharma Reddy.