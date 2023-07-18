Since 2019, more than nine lakh devotees availed the facility through SRIVANI Trust. Tirumala is a sacred destination for the devotees of Lord Balaji. Hence,, more than one lakh pilgrims descend on the hill town on a daily basis. This is the main reason why, none of them can extend their accomation service, provided by TTD, for more than 24 hours, said Dharma Reddy.