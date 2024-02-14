 'Infosys hasn’t created single job at Hubballi campus’: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad asks govt to reclaim land | Mint
'Infosys hasn’t created single job at Hubballi campus’: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad asks govt to reclaim land

Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad criticises IT major Infosys for not creating a single job at its Hubballi campus despite acquiring 58 acres of land in Hubli-Dharwad West. The BJP leader even demanded the government to reclaim the land from the software giant.

Arvind Bellad, Karnataka BJP MLA from Hubli-Dharwad West constituency, on Wednesday criticised IT major Infosys for not creating a single job at its Hubballi campus despite acquiring 58 acres of land in his home constituency. The BJP leader even demanded the government to reclaim the land from the software giant.

Addressing the Karnataka Assembly during the Budget session, Bellad, who is also Deputy Leader of the Opposition, said, “Infosys Hubli was granted 58 acres of land which is in my constituency with the aim of fostering employment for the entire North Karnataka region, yet it has failed to deliver on job creation. As a representative, I can't face the farmers I pacified anymore. It's time for Infosys to face the consequences and for the government to reclaim the land that’s rightfully ours."

The BJP leader highlighted that the software giant received land at a discounted rate of 35 lakh per acre, compared to its actual value of 1.5 crore. Demanding a penalty on the software giant, Bellad expressed his concerns over convincing farmers to part with their lands with the assurance that their children would secure jobs. He had convinced the farmers to withdraw court cases, Bellad added.

Responding to his queries, the Karnataka IT-BT Minister suggested that incentives could be withdrawn in such cases. Industries Minister MB Patil assured that he would investigate the issue, stating, "If no progress has been made after land acquisition, we will issue notices and take action."

Published: 14 Feb 2024, 06:20 PM IST
