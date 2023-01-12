Infosys Q3 earnings preview: Can it maintain FY23 guidance for revenue growth?2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 07:47 AM IST
- Infosys is expected to post 0.8%-4% revenue growth in the said quarter by various brokerages
After TCS reported a mixed set of numbers on January 9, Infosys is expected to announce its third quarter earnings today. The IT major is expected to post better numbers than midcap counterparts, but the quarter ended December 31 is usually slow for the IT companies on account of seasonality.