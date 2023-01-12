After TCS reported a mixed set of numbers on January 9, Infosys is expected to announce its third quarter earnings today. The IT major is expected to post better numbers than midcap counterparts, but the quarter ended December 31 is usually slow for the IT companies on account of seasonality.

Infosys is expected to post 0.8%-4% revenue growth in the said quarter. Jefferies expects 3QFY23 revenue growth to be soft at 0.8% (QoQ) at $4,590 million due to higher than expected furloughs. Whereas, Axis Securities feels the company could report revenue growth of 4% QoQ and believes the management to retain the company’s revenue growth guidance for FY23E at 14%-16% (in CC terms).

Jefferies said it expects large deal bookings in the range of $2-2.5 billion. Infosys is likely yo retain its 15-16% YoYcc revenue growth guidance and 21-22% margin guidance for FY23.

“The company’s margins are likely to improve by 63bps QoQ, aided by a favourable currency mix and strong volume growth," said Axis Securities in a note.

HDFC Securities has factored in revenue growth of 2.1% QoQ for the third quarter at $4,647 million and in rupee terms, revenue is expected to grow 4.3% QoQ to ₹38,107 crore.

We expect Infosys to maintain its FY23 guidance for revenue growth at 15-16% CC and EBIT margin of 21-22%. We model a 28bp q-o-q EBIT margin decline to 21.3% as per the company’s narrowed margin guidance, said BNP Paribas.

“Look out for: FY23 revenue and margin outlook; risk of macro headwinds to demand and demand outlook; core market (US, Europe) performance; update on pockets of weakness in some verticals; large deal wins and deal pipeline; attrition; comments around pricing; performance of top accounts," the brokerage added in its report.

What to watch out for

a) Deal TCVs and pipeline

b) Pricing scenario

c) Attrition, and

d) Outlook on growth/margins/DSO day.

Investors will be comparing earnings numbers of Infosys with the competitor TCS.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on January 9 reported a lower-than-expected 11% increase in fiscal third-quarter profit as customers tightened spending amid mounting concern about a worldwide economic recession.

Net profit rose to ₹10,846 crore in the quarter ended 31 December from ₹9,769 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Rupee revenue for the third quarter of the current fiscal, however, grew 19.1% to ₹58,229 crore from ₹48,885 crore, led by growth in cloud services, cybersecurity, consulting services and enterprise application services during the quarter.