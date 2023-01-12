Infosys Q3 Results Live Updates: Net profit rises over 13%, FY23 revenue guidance revised higher
- Infosys Q3 Results Live Updates: IT stock closed nearly a per cent higher ahead of earnings announcement
India's second top IT company Infosys Ltd has announced its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 for the current fiscal or Q3 FY23 on Thursday, after market hours. Its net profit came ahead of estimates at ₹6,586 crore while raising revenue guidance for FY23. Infosys shares closed nearly a per cent higher at ₹1,482 apiece on the BSE ahead of its Q3 results announcement.
“Operating margins in Q3 remained resilient due to cost optimization benefits which offset the impact of seasonal weakness in operating parameters", said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer. “Attrition reduced meaningfully during the quarter and is expected to decline further in the near-term", he added
Infosys' attrition rate of IT services stood at 24.3% in the December 2022 quarter, down by 2.8% from 27.1% in September 2022 quarter. During the June 2022 quarter, the attrition rate was 28.4%
“Our revenue growth was strong in the quarter, with both digital business and core services growing. As reflected in the large deals momentum, we continue to gain market share as a trusted transformation and operational partner for our clients. Our end-to-end capabilities and global scale make us a preferred choice as clients look at consolidating vendors. We remain focused on helping businesses accelerate their digital agenda to uncover new value and growth, as well as improve operational and cost effectiveness", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD
Large deal TCV for the quarter under review was the strongest in the last 8 quarters at $3.3 billion
Revenues in constant currency (CC) terms grew by 13.7% YoY and 2.4% QoQ. The company said that Year on year growth was in double digits for most business segments and geographical regions in constant currency terms
The IT services company's profit beat estimates, helped by a strong deal pipeline despite a challenging macro environment. Analysts on average had expected a profit of ₹6,500 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data
The company's operating margin came at 21.5%, down from 23.5% as against the year ago quarter, whereas it was flat from 21.5% in the previous quarter ended September 2022
The IT company's revenue grew 20% YoY to ₹38,318 crore from ₹31,867 crore. It was up 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹36,538 crore
Infosys has raised its FY23 revenue guidance to 16.0%-16.5% from 15%-16%. FY23 operating margin guidance has been retained at 21%-22%.
Infosys' net profit rose 13.4% to ₹6,586 crore during October-December 2022 period, as compared to ₹5,809 crore in the year-ago quarter. The profit is up over 9% from ₹6,021 crore in the previous quarter
Infosys is expected to post 0.8%-4% revenue growth in the said quarter. Jefferies expects revenue growth to be soft at 0.8% (QoQ) at $4,590 million due to higher than expected furloughs. Whereas, Axis Securities feels the company could report revenue growth of 4% QoQ
Ahead of the company's earnings announcement, Infosys shares were trading almost flat with 0.05% gain at ₹1,472 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's session
