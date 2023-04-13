Infosys, an IT company, is slated to announce its fourth-quarter earnings for FY23 today, which may be impacted by seasonal weakness and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Meanwhile, TCS missed Street's estimates for the fourth quarter of FY23. The IT giant garnered a consolidated PAT of ₹11,392 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 14.8% YoY.

However, Infosys is expected to be the first company to provide guidance for the fiscal year 2024, which will set the tone for the overall outlook for the current fiscal year. Ahead of the results, here are five key things to watch out for:

1. Revenue growth

According to media reports, Infosys is anticipated to experience a revenue growth of approximately 1-2.4 per cent, which may be hindered by macroeconomic challenges. Analysts predict that the quarter-on-quarter revenue growth is expected to be between 1 per cent to 2.4 per cent. The projected growth is expected to be subdued due to global economic slowdown concerns and seasonal weaknesses.

2. Hiring

Hiring targets for freshers will be closely monitored, as the IT industry as a whole has seen a slowdown in hiring activities. During the third quarter, Infosys experienced a decrease in attrition, with the rate dropping to 24.3 per cent and the total headcount reaching 346,845 employees. For the fourth quarter, brokerages expect attrition to remain at a moderate level.

3. Deal opportunities

It is important to pay attention to management's comments on various factors such as demand outlook, client spending, deal total contract value (TCV), and pipeline. Despite expected positive news about maintaining strong deal wins, the fourth quarter is anticipated to be seasonally weak with slow growth sequentially.

This is attributed to softness in the BFSI vertical (specifically Europe BFS and US regional banks), delays in contracting and project re-prioritization, which in turn are influenced by weakening macroeconomic factors.

4. Impact of the banking crisis in the US, and EU

Investors will be keenly observing the comments made by the company regarding the potential impact of deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and the banking crisis in the USA and the European Union (EU) on future earnings growth. This will provide insights into the demand environment for the BFSI vertical, which is a significant contributor to the overall revenue of the IT company.

Meanwhile, TCS said that fourth-quarter results were weaker than it had expected as some of the IT company's clients in the North American banking space deferred project spending amid the U.S. financial crisis.

Quarterly net profit rose 14.8% to 113.92 billion rupees ($1.39 billion), topping analysts expectations of 110.13 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

5. Senior-level exits

In recent times, Infosys has experienced the departure of two senior-level executives. Ravi Kumar S, who held the positions of President and COO at Infosys, has left to become the CEO of Cognizant.

Additionally, President Mohit Joshi has resigned and has been designated as the CEO of Tech Mahindra. After these departures, it will be interesting to observe how the company reallocates responsibilities and portfolios.