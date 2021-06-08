Hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged the technical glitches on the income tax department's new e-filing website and tagged Infosys and Nandan Nilekani, the IT giant's co-founder and chairman has said that they are working towards solving the issues.

In reply to the FM's tweet, Nilekani said that the new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance the end-user experience. He even said that the IT giant regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week.

"The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week," tweeted Nilekani.

The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week. https://t.co/LocRBPCzpP — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) June 8, 2021

FM Sitharaman said that she received a large number of complaints from users about not being able to reach the site. The FM said she has taken note of the grievances expressed in social media.

The Finance Minister said she hoped Infosys and Nilekani would not "let down our taxpayers in the quality of services being provided".

“The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs. I see in my TL (timeline) grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority," read a tweet from Sitharaman's account, which was retweeted by the I-T Department.

The new e-filing website of the Income Tax Department was launched on Monday. The new portal will make the online filing of returns and tax payments easier.

The new portal -- www.incometax.gov.in -- replaces the 'http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in' site, and can be accessed by taxpayers in various regional languages.

The portal has separate tabs for different categories of taxpayers, like individual, company, non-company and tax professionals.

It has a drop-down menu for taxpayers for checking instructions on ITR filing, refund status and tax slabs.

There are more than8.46 crore individual registered users of the I-T e-filing portal. Over 3.13 crore ITRs have been e-verified for Assessment Year 2020-21 (fiscal year 2019-20).

Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

Infosys had also developed the GST Network (GSTN) portal, used for GST payment and return filing. The software major had faced flak for slow functioning of the GSTN portal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.