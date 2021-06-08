2 min read.Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 10:03 PM ISTMeghna Sen
Nilekani said that the new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance the end-user experience
The IT giant's co-founder and chairman even said that Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week.
Hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged the technical glitches on the income tax department's new e-filing website and tagged Infosys and Nandan Nilekani, the IT giant's co-founder and chairman has said that they are working towards solving the issues.
"The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week," tweeted Nilekani.
FM Sitharaman said that she received a large number of complaints from users about not being able to reach the site. The FM said she has taken note of the grievances expressed in social media.
The Finance Minister said she hoped Infosys and Nilekani would not "let down our taxpayers in the quality of services being provided".
“The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs. I see in my TL (timeline) grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority," read a tweet from Sitharaman's account, which was retweeted by the I-T Department.
The new e-filing website of the Income Tax Department was launched on Monday. The new portal will make the online filing of returns and tax payments easier.