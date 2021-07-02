Addressing a press conference on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Infosys is still resolving issues with respect to glitches related to the new income tax portal as they are working on a few more issues to fix it.

In a meeting with Infosys officials on June 22, the FM reviewed with Infosys officials the technical glitches related to the new income tax e-filing portal. Sitharaman had asked Infosys to address all issues without further loss of time, improve their services, redress grievances on priority as it was impacting taxpayers adversely.

The new portal, "http://www.incometax.gov.in/"www.incometax.gov.in, was launched on June 7, which the tax department as well as the government said was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly. But users complained of technical issues facing the site from the very first day and not everything has been fixed even after a week.

FM Sitharaman had posted a tweet directed at Infosys and co-founder, urging them not to "let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided". Responding to the Finance Minister's tweet, Nilekani stated that Infosys regrets the troubles and expects the system to stabilise within a week.

Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

