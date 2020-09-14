Infosys to acquire Europe-based GuideVision for 30 million euros

Infosys Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Europe-based GuideVision for up to €30 million (approximately $35 million) to augment its Cobalt portfolio of cloud services and further strengthen near-shore delivery presence in the European region.

Infosys Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Europe-based GuideVision for up to €30 million (approximately $35 million) to augment its Cobalt portfolio of cloud services and further strengthen near-shore delivery presence in the European region.

In August, Infosys launched Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms to help its clients, mostly large enterprises, build new cloud-first capabilities. The acquisition of GuideVision is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

In August, Infosys launched Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms to help its clients, mostly large enterprises, build new cloud-first capabilities. The acquisition of GuideVision is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

GuideVision’s end-to-end offerings, including SnowMirror—a proprietary smart data replication tool for ServiceNow instances—enables over 100 enterprise clients to simplify complex business and IT processes.

GuideVision’s training academy and near-shore capabilities in Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland, and presence in Germany and Finland will strengthen Infosys’ ServiceNow capabilities for its clients in Europe.

According to Infosys, ServiceNow, one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies, is becoming an “essential service" and “workflow standard" for organizations.

“This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients. This move reaffirms our commitment to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem," said Ravi Kumar, president, Infosys.

GuideVision’s acquisition is a significant step towards strengthening our Infosys Cobalt offerings portfolio, bringing the combination of services, solutions and platforms, which acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation, said Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, executive vice president and head-cloud & infrastructure, Infosys.

Topics InfosysGuideVisionAcquisition