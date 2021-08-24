Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he would like to examine the feasibility of a plan to lay railway lines along highways on already acquired land in order. The minister tabled this suggestion during a meeting of 9th Group of Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday.

Chaired by Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, the meeting saw Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, officials from various ministries and representatives from a few states, among others in attendance.

The meeting saw discussions on outstanding forest clearances related to highway and other infrastructure projects. Concerned officers were directed to expedite the process in this regard immediately.

The panel also discussed at length land and right of way (RoW) policies of Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and making comprehensive guidelines for environment and forest clearances.

Vaishnaw underlined the importance of new technologies and financial models for Indian Railways’ infrastructure enhancement and offered to work in close association with Road Transport Ministry on similar lines.

The minister added that he would like to examine the feasibility of working out a plan to lay the railway lines along the highways in the already acquired land in order to make the projects viable

Gadkari suggesting starting a tree bank like the concept of carbon credit.

The panel looked at several issues for expediting the progress of on-going infrastructure projects. These included issues related to NOCs, facilitating working permissions and approvals, ensuring land allocation and transfer, and release of funds.

The panel also deliberated on pending forest and environment clearances with Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as well as pending DPR approvals.

Issue of logistic parks, inter-modal stations, ROBs and RUBs pending with Railways Ministry, and issue of alignment of Right of Way (RoW) policy were also discussed. Issue of common ducts for fiber on highways with Department of Telecommunications, and pending working permissions with Defence Ministry were also looked at.

The ministers agreed to look into the matters raised by various agencies and resolve the same in order to expedite infrastructure projects.

