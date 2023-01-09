Infra project delays causing cost spikes1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Nearly 51% of monitored projects costing ₹150 crore and above were running with a time lag as of November 2022
Bengaluru: Time delays in central projects have spiked over the last year and cost overruns have risen, official data showed, frustrating government attempts to improve efficiencies in infra projects through the flagship Gati Shakti programme.