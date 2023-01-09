Infra project delays causing cost spikes

While 132 projects of 17% of the total projects are delayed by over five years as on November 2022, the number was much larger in 2021 at 136 projects, accounting for 23.2% of the total projects. However, nearly half or 48% of the total projects are facing a delay between 2-5 years, compared to 40% in the same month in 2021. About 19% of the total projects are facing a delay of up to one year as of November 2022, compared to 16.6% in 2021.