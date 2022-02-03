Infra status for data centre biz to spur growth, say experts

Even with data centres being listed as infrastructure providers, much still hinges on the Data Protection Bill, said Sanchit Vir Gogia, chief analyst and founder of Greyhound Research. “Unless the bill is in place and data protection laws are solid, infrastructure status may still not pull in investments given that some stakeholders, especially investors from overseas, could be hesitant to invest. The bill should have the provisions that will match the standards of overseas companies wanting to invest in India," Gogia said.