NaBFID, World Bank, ADB team up on $1 billion credit-boost for infrastructure bonds
The new risk-sharing facility will enable partial credit guarantees, lower borrowing costs, and expand India’s corporate bond market for infrastructure financing.
NEW DELHI: The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is collaborating with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on a $1 billion risk-sharing facility to introduce credit enhancement products, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.