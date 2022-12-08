Budget will bet big on infra with 30% more funds

The construction of highways has seen a significant increase in recent years, with the pace rising from 12km per day in FY15 to 37km per day in FY21. A total of 4,410km of highways were constructed in FY15, while the figure for FY21 was 13,327km and 10,457km in the following fiscal year. The target for FY23 is to construct 12,000km of highways, but so far, the pace of construction has been slower, with only 4,060km completed in the first seven months.