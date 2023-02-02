Infrastructure sector takes the cake, yet again, with capex  bounty

It should be noted that investments in the infrastructure sector tend to have a multiplier impact on economic growth and job creation across adjacent sectors. Among capital goods stocks, sector bellwether Larsen & Toubro, ABB India, Thermax and Siemens are seen as potential beneficiaries. The Nifty Infrastructure index and the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rose around 1% and 1.8%, during the day, respectively on Wednesday. In a positive rub-off effect, shares of select companies in the cement and real estate sectors also rose.