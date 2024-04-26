Inheritance tax row: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman warns India ‘will go back to era when Congress imposed…'
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman warns that India's progress of the last decade will be erased if inheritance tax is imposed, affecting middle and aspirational classes. She argues that their hard-earned savings, invested in small savings and property, will be at risk.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said India's progress in the last ten years will go to “zero" if inheritance tax is implemented and the country will go back to the era when Congress imposed a 90% tax.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message