Inherited property, shares, other assets? Know the income tax rules

For the purpose of determining whether the capital asset being sold is a long term capital asset or short term capital asset the holding period for the seller has to be computed from the date on which the original owner had purchased the capital assets. Though the law allows you to substitute the cost of the previous owner in case of assets received as inheritance, it does not specifically provide that the indexation benefit shall also be available from the date on which the paid for previous owner had acquired it. A strict reading of the law says that the indexation will be available from the date on which the seller got to own the asset.