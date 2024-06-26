’Inhumane act’: PM Giorgia Meloni pays homage to Indian labour who died of negligence in Italy

Indian govt has asked Italy to take prompt action against those responsible for the death of an Indian farm labourer, Satnam Singh, who died after he was dumped on the road without medical assistance by his employer following an accident

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published10:40 PM IST
Members of the Indian community protested along with agriculture worker unions in Latina, near Rome, on June 26, 2024.
Members of the Indian community protested along with agriculture worker unions in Latina, near Rome, on June 26, 2024.(AFP)

The Indian government has asked Italy to take prompt action against those responsible for the death of an Indian farm labourer, Satnam Singh, who died after he was dumped on the road without medical assistance by his employer following an accident in which his arm was severed by heavy agriculture machinery.

The Indian Embassy in Italy conveyed India's 'deep concern' over the incident. Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary [CPV & OIA), called for immediate action against those responsible.

'The horrible and inhuman death of Satnam Singh' was acknowledged by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a session in the Chamber ahead of the European Council.

“These are inhumane acts that do not belong to the Italian people. I hope that this barbarity will be punished harshly,” Meloni said.

Who was Satnam Singh?

Satnam Singh, 31, hails from Chand Nawan village in Punjab. He and his wife worked in the strawberry fields in Latina. Singh lost his arm in a plastic fruit wrapping machine.

According to an Indian Express report, after the accident, the farm owner allegedly transported him to his residence in a minivan and dumped him outside instead of taking him to the hospital.

Satnam’s wife, who also worked in the same strawberry fields, sought help from neighbours who called an ambulance. He was then airlifted to a hospital but could not be saved due to excessive blood loss and died on Wednesday.

Singh’s family members demanded justice and appealed to get Singh’s body repatriated to his hometown.

Singh’s father, Gurmukh Singh—70-year-old—claimed he was not informed about his son’s “accident” and only learned about the details of his injury after his death, reported Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Singh's widow, Soni, has been granted a special 'justice' stay permit. This permit will end her illegal status in Italy, as reported by ANSA.

Protests over immigrants' rights

The death of Singh has also sparked outrage and protests in Italy, raising questions about the provision of labour rights and protections for migrant workers in the country. The protesters have questioned gangmastering, which is widespread in Italy, especially in the south of the country, and modern forms of slavery. Singh's employer has been charged with negligent manslaughter.

