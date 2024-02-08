In a recent development, Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal slammed IndiGo for its "inhumane" treatment of passengers on social media platform X, on February 8. The Shark Tank India judge shared that two flights experienced considerable delays. Also Read | Smooth landing for Indigo in Q3 but capacity concerns remain Mittal mentioned that his IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai was held up on the tarmac for over 45 minutes, with passengers forced to remain inside the aircraft to save costs. Additionally, his flight from Mumbai to Delhi faced a delay of over 2 hours, and he expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of a refund offer. Also Read | 'If Google is not there…': Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal weighs in on Play Store billing row “Kya ho gaya tumko IndiGo. Mum-Delhi > 45-minute delay on the tarmac without AC so u can keep costs down. Del-Mum > 2 hr delay but will not refund the ticket. DGCA this is inhumane and should be made illegal," Mittal said in his post. Also Read | Shark Tank India: Startup accused of making false claims after boAt’s Aman Gupta, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal strike deal "Mr Mittal, we extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by the delay of your morning flight from Mumbai, which was inadvertently delayed by 30 minutes due to unforeseen traffic congestion," IndiGo said. "Additionally, we regret to inform you that the delay on the Delhi-Mumbai route resulted from an unexpected medical emergency on the incoming flight. Please rest assured that we understand the importance of your time and the impact such delays can have on your travel plans. We genuinely regret the inconvenience this would have caused," IndiGo added.

Meanwhile, the passengers of IndiGo airline on January 31 protested at the Delhi airport after their Deoghar-bound flight was cancelled at terminal 2. The announcement of cancellation enraged the passengers, who started raising slogans against IndiGo airline at the airport in the presence of security personnel, Mint reported earlier.

This is not the first time such a complaint was raised against the airline, multiple such incidents were reported and the aviation regulator even fined the IndiGo airline. Additionally, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fined Mumbai Airport ₹90 lahk and IndiGo airline ₹1.2 crore after a video went viral on social media in which passengers were seen eating openly near the airstrip of the Mumbai airport after their flight got delayed, as per the Mint report.

