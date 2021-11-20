NEW DELHI : Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test is expected to declare the results today. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their results the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - aiimsexams.ac.in or or finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS, New Delhi had conducted the INI CET 2022 on 14 November as an online computer based test or CBT. The exam was held in 126 cities across the country.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences had earlier released the tentative seat position with respect to admission in PG medical courses for January 2022 session.

According to the notice there is a total of 830 seats for post graduation available for the INI Cet 2022.

AIIMS, Delhi has 198 seats, AIIMS Jodhpur has 103, AIIMS Raipur has 82, AIIMS Rishikesh 74, AIIMS Patna 56, bhatinda 50 and AIIMS Bhubaneswar has 51. AIIMS Bhopal, Nagpur and Bibinagar has 38,28 and 12 seats respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.