New Delhi: India achieved the target of 47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till the month of July, Dr N K Arora, Chief of National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) said and added that some hiccups like initial difficulties in the new Bangalore plant of Bharat Biotech had delayed the production of Covaxin.

Speaking to ANI, Arora said, "The test batches of that plant weren't satisfactory and got rejected which led to delay in ramping up production, but now the batches have been approved by the competent authority and will be available for public consumption."

Dr NK Arora also said that Bharat Biotech will be able to ramp up almost 7-10 crore doses of its Covid vaccine in the coming weeks.

"We achieved it out of 50 crore almost 47crore doses have been administered this period, In August we think availability will increase quite significantly overall and it is expected that Bharat Biotech will be able to provide 7 - 10 crore doses per month in the coming weeks," he said.

Further Dr Arora said, "Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are our major vaccine suppliers and we hope that will also be our driver for completing the adult immunization in this country by the end."

On production of Covishield and Covaxin, he said, "Serum Institute almost 8- 10 crore doses, 3-3.5 crore from Bharat Biotech and small contribution from Sputnik also. In August and coming months, there will be an exponential increase in the availability of vaccines and administration."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

