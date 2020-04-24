Initial reports of plasma therapy promising: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said initial reports of plasma therapy on some covid-19 patients look promising, and urged people who have recovered to donate plasma.

The Delhi government had got permission from the Centre last week to conduct a limited trial on patients who were serious. Based on the initial results, the state will seek the Union government's permission to extend trials to all hospitals in Delhi.

The trial is currently being conducted in only LNJP Hospital and four patients have received plasma. Two more patients are likely to receive plasma on Friday.

“Our efforts are in two directions. One is prevention and detection while the second is to reduce the deaths that are happening due to the disease. Around 10 days back we got permission to hold a trial to conduct plasma therapy on serious patients. We have conducted the trial on four patients in LNJP and the response so far has been positive," Kejriwal said.

“From the four patients – two received plasma on Tuesday. They were in ICU and they are now in a position to be moved to a ward. We have got limited trial permission from the central government. We will apply next week to treat all serious patients with this therapy. We are still recording the therapy and its results but this news is giving us motivation," he added.

This therapy requires drawing blood from patients who have recovered from covid-19 and using the plasma and antibodies from it on patients who are undergoing treatment. Unlike blood donation, only the plasma is drawn from the blood. Kejriwal said a private hospital in Delhi also conducted this therapy on one patient and the patient has recovered.

Doctors working on the trial said they use the therapy on patients who have in the second stage of the disease when their lungs are affected.

The government plans to reach out to recovered patients to ask them to donate. Kejriwal said the government will also arrange transport for them to come to the hospital to donate plasma.

“... I request whoever has recovered to help those who are suffering and help them recover. If the plasma works, you can help save a person’s life."

