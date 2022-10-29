Injured passenger on SpiceJet's turbulence flight incident dies after 5 months

As per the death certificate viewed by HT, the 48-year-old Ansari had died on 26 September. He was being treated admitted at Mission Hospital in Durgapur. As per his death certificate, he died of ‘sepsis in shock’ caused by ‘polytrauma with spinal injury. As seen by HT, he 'sustained polytrauma while travelling in flight.' He was among the 15 people who were injured on the flight. Of the 15 people, 12 were passengers while three were cabin crew members.