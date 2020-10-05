Ink thrown at AAP MP Sanjay Singh in UP's Hathras; man detained. Watch video

NEW DELHI : Ink was thrown on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Monday when he was leading a party delegation to the village of the Dalit woman who recently died after being allegedly gangraped by four upper caste men.

When the AAP MP was about to speak to mediapersons from TV news channels, an unidentified man threw ink on his white kurta while shouting "PFI dalal wapas jao [brokers of PFI go back!]". The man has been detained by the cops.

“AAP MP Sanjay Singh had come to meet the victim's family in Bool Garhi village. Later during a press conference, a young man threw ink on him. The accused was immediately taken into custody and legal proceedings are underway," the Hathras police said in a statement.

Photos, videos of occurrence go viral

Photos and videos of the occurrence went viral on social media. Sanjay Singh also shared a video from his personal Twitter account.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote: "Yogi ji you are not a Thakur, you are a coward. You can file as many cases against me as you want, send me to jail, lathicharge me or even kill me but the fight for justice for the Hathras victim will continue."

हाथरस में कायराना हरकत पुलिस अपनी सुरक्षा में गुड़िया के घर लेकर गई लौटते समय हमला हुआ MLA राखी बिडलान अजय दत्त व फ़ैसल लाला साथ थे,योगी जी आप “ठाकुर नही कायर हो मुझ पर चाहे जितने मुक़दमे लिखो जेल भेजो लाठी चलाओ या हत्या करवा दो लेकिन गुड़िया के लिये न्याय की लड़ाई जारी रहेगी pic.twitter.com/8DA9ln4ZYo — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 5, 2020

The Popular Front of India (PFI), an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding some protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that took place across the country earlier this year. The UP Police had earlier sought a ban on the organisation.

After the ink attack, Singh sat in his car and left the spot immediately after the incident along with his supporters.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also commented on the ink-throwing incident and said that the attack was a result of Sanjay Singh's consistent protest against the "atrocities" of the UP government.

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Sanjay ji, you have been speaking fearlessly against the injustice and atrocities of the UP government.

Echoing the same, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "The rapists and the people of their party are afraid of the work done by Sanjay Singh. Hence, they file FIRs and throw ink on him to try and stop him."

Sanjay Singh is among the several political leaders who have visited Hathras to meet the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died on September 29 after she was allegedly raped by four upper caste men.

